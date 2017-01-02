Top things to do in Lancashire this weekend (January 6 to 8)

Here is our guide of what is happening this weekend.

PAID: Indoor Ice Skating, Fleetwood, January 5 to 7

Couch to 5k

Families are invited to the ice skating rink in Marine Hall, The Esplanade, from Thursday January 5 to Saturday January 7. There will be skating aids to hire for little ones who are new to skating.

Open from midday to 8pm with beat night sessions from 6pm.

Last admission 7pm. Tickets are valid for one single 45 minute session only. Pre-booked tickets: £5 including skate hire.

Tickets on the door: £6.

PAID: Animal Encounters, Brockholes, Friday January 6

Children will have the chance to get up close and personal with a variety of unique creatures. Youngsters can meet some remarkable reptiles and mega mini-beasts including giant African land snails, snakes, scorpions, hissing cockroaches and more.

One-hour sessions are at 10.15am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.15pm.

Visit http://www.brockholes.org to book.

FREE: New Year Couch to 5k, Chorley, starts Saturday January 7

Chorley Council’s New Year Couch to 5K programme starts again on Saturday, January meeting in the courtyard in Astley Park at 10am.

​This nine-week programme, organised by Chorley Runners, culminates in a 5K run through Astley Park on Saturday 11 March.

To sign up visit http://www.groups.runtogether.co.uk/ChorleyRunners.

There are the three runs to choose from and all are held three times a week, on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays.

Entry is free. The run is being done through RunTogether which is organised by England Athletics.

FREE: Fylde Gallery, Lytham, until January 8

There is still time to catch the work of Lytham St Annes Photographic Society as members showcase the skills and artistry of photographers in the Fylde area.

The exhibition is held in a small gallery within Booths supermarket in Haven Road, Lytham, Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 10.30am to 3.30pm. Entry is free.

FREE: Cleveleys Beach Care, Sunday January 8

Why not join Cleveleys Beach Care team to help make a difference.

Marine litter is a global problem, come along and help make the local coastal environment a better place.

People should meet at Jubilee Beach, Sea Swallow Statue, at the top Of Victoria Road, Cleveleys, at noon on Sunday.

The clean-up session lasts until 2pm. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Phoenix Group, Silverdale, Sunday January 8

Teenagers aged between 13 and 19 are invited to discover more about wildlife and help save nature as well as meeting new friends at RSPB Leighton Moss, Silverdale.

The organisation promises lots of exciting things they can do.

The cost is £2 or £1 for RSPB Phoenix members.

For more information call the trust on 01524 701601.

FREE: Art Exhibition, Preston, January 7 and 8

Harris Museum and Art Gallery host an exhibition: View of Preston from Penwortham Hill throughout January. Thanks to a public donations campaign led by the Friends of the Harris, this landscape by John Jenkinson has been conserved at Lancashire Conservation Studios. Find out why it was originally thought the painting was produced in 1821 but now dated a year earlier. Open 10am - 5pm Saturday and 10am - 4pm Sunday.

FREE: Clock Workshop, Leyland, Saturday January 7

Stewart Whillis will present a Talk and Clock Workshop at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre on Saturday from 10.30am to noon. This is part of At 11am he will give a carriage clocks illustrated talk.

Bring along your timepieces for identification and advice.

All are welcome and for any further details contact the museum on 01772 422041.

PAID: Junior Ski and Snowboard Taster Sessions, Rossendale, until January 6

Ski Rossendale, in Haslingden Old Road, Rawtenstall, is hosting a series of taster sessions for youngsters up to the age of 16 during the festive holidays.

The last session is on Friday.

Tickets are £4 each.

Families are welcome to take advantage of this offer. To book call 01706 226457.

FREE: Wedding Fair, Preston, Sunday January 9

Couples are invited to Avenham and Miller Park for a wedding fair from noon until 3pm.

Entry is free and there will be plenty of stalls with information on anything you need to plan a wedding,

Visitors can grab free bridal magazines and free goody bags.

Parking is free.