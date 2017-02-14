Tickets selling fast for John Bishop’s Lancaster show

There are only a handful of tickets left to see funny man John Bishop in Lancaster.

The Liverpool comic will be bringing his new tour ‘Winging It’ to Lancaster for four nights running.

The comedian, who is known for his charity work, will be coming to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on May 23, 24, 25, and 26 at 8pm.

Friday’s performance has sold out and there are only 90 tickets left to see the popular scouser.

“When we were told four nights I was quite shocked really,” said theatre manager Ellie Singleton.

“Although I am not surprised with John Bishop because he is such a kind and generous person and he is really supportive of the small theatres.

“We are just really grateful because four nights to us means a huge difference to our finances at the end of the year and profile.” Ticket sales went through the roof when John announced his tour on Friday – many Visitor readers spoke of their excitement and interest on social media.

It will have been three years since John’s last tour and five years since he was last Lancaster, filming an ITV comedy about life behind the scenes at a pantomime.

He also surprised fans when it appeared at the Lancaster Comedy Club in the Borough Pub, Dalton Square.

The dad-of-three is looking forward to this new adventure and can’t wait to be back on the road again.

To buy tickets for John Bishop, Winging It, this May in Lancaster please call the Grand box office on 01524 64695 or order from the website at http://www.lancastergrand.co.uk/.