Tickets on sale for comedian David Baddiel in Lancaster

Following a sold out run at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and two critically-acclaimed West End runs, David Baddiel takes his Olivier-nominated one-man show to theatres nationwide.

My Family: Not the Sitcom is a show about memory, ageing, infidelity, dysfunctional relatives, moral policing on social media, golf, and gay cats.

A massively disrespectful celebration of the lives of David Baddiel’s ‘late sex-mad mother’, Sarah, and ‘dementia-ridden’ father, Colin.

He said: “When family members die, or are lost to dementia, all we tend to say about them is that they were wonderful.

“But if that is all you can say about them, you may as well say nothing: to truly remember our loved ones, you have to call up their weirdnesses, their madnesses, their flaws.

“Because the dead, despite what we may think, are not angels.”

Baddiel is known for his work alongside Rob Newman in The Mary Whitehouse Experience and partnership with Frank Skinner.

Besides comedy, he is also a published novelist and a screenwriter, author of children’s novels The Parent Agency and The Person Controller.

David brings his show My Family: Not the Sitcom to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Friday March 2 2018 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £25.50, available on the box office on 01524 64695 or online at www.lancastergrand.co.uk/.