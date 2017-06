There are 11 tickets available for tonight’s show with John Bishop.

The Liverpool comedian is playing the Lancaster Grand Theatre tonight (June 14) as part of a warm up for his Winging It Tour.

John performed at the city theatre yesterday, he was originally due to perform on May 23-26 but postponed two of the dates after the terror attack in Manchester,

There are still some tickets left for tonight’s show and these are available for re-sale on the box office on 01524 64695.