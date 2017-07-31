Three title bouts on Morecambe wrestling night

Have your say

Wrestling returns to the Carleton in Morecambe this Saturday night (August 5) with an action-packed card of thrills and spills.

Alpha Omega Wrestling ‘Vendetta’ will see rivalries come to a head and three championship matches.

The main event will see hated AOW-UK Champion Laird Grayson defend his belt in a triple threat match against crowd favourites and best friends Joey Hayes and ‘Delicious’ Danny Hope.

The tag team championships will be up for grabs when champs Solar Power defend against HellBound.

Meanwhile the AOW women’s title will be on the line as new champion ‘The Living Dead Grrl’ Felony defends against a foe to be confirmed on the night.

In other bouts, the wrestling teacher Mr Williams battles teenage Morecambe grappler Ethan Berry, Sexy Kev will face ‘Magnificent’ Matthew Brooks in a no-disqualification match, Fantastic Matt Fox takes on ‘The Grafter’ Rick Markus, and rivals Ryan Hunter and WWE UK superstar Sam Gradwell will also be in action.

For ticket information go to http://aowuk.com/tickets/ . The show starts at 6.30pm.