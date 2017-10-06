Three car crash in Lancaster

A driver has suffered a head injury after a three car collision in Lancaster.

Police were called to Ovangle Road at around 9.50am on Friday to reports of a three car collision.

The scene of the incident on Ovangle Road.

A blue Ford, a silver Ford and a green Audi were involved in the collision near to the Asda supermarket junction.

The driver of the blue Ford has suffered a minor head injury and is being treated at the scene.

The road remains open whilst police and North West Ambulance Service attend to the incident.