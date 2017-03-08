Thousands visit Lancaster Beer Festival raising £17k for charity

Thousands raised their glass to Lancaster’s successful Beer Festival which raised more than £17k for local charities.

Around 3,000 people visited Ashton Hall at the town hall last week for the 28th Lancaster Beer Festival organised by the Lancaster Round Table (LRT).

From left Tom Duxbury, John Judge, Rory Walker, Jo Parker and Martin Horner at the Lancaster Beer Festival. Picture by Nick Dagger Photography.

The three day beer lover’s dream showcased live music, food and fudge stalls, gin, prosecco, cider and 58 beers from more than 20 breweries, awarding many for their unique taste of ales.

“We always know its a good beer festival when we are carrying empty barrels down the next day,” said Stuart Andrews, head organiser at Lancaster Beer Festival.

“We sold out of quite a lot of beers.

“We started with 63 beers in total and had about 10 beers left. Every year there is not much left in each of the barrels.”

From left Jo Parker, Ken Parker, Sharon Jackson and Blake Prince at the Lancaster Beer Festival. Picture by Nick Dagger Photography.

The Lancaster Round Table have raised more than £17k from the event, some of which has been awarded to several charities.

The Neuro Drop In Centre received £2,700, North West Air Ambulance received £600, First Aid Corps received £1,000, St John’s Hospice in Lancaster received £1,000 and Lancaster Students Union’s charity received £750.

The rest of the funds will be left open to charities.

“We dedicated one of the ales to St John’s Hospice because one of our honorary Tablers passed away just a few weeks ago, Andy Edwards,” said Stuart.

“His death was just before the beer festival on February 3, he passed away from cancer and St John’s looked after him very well.”

Musicians, including Sold to the Sky, entertained audiences during the festival, which took place from March 2,3 and 4.

Breweries got the chance to enter the six category competition at the festival including a chance to take home the Lancashire Cup, a competition open to Lancashire brewers from the old Lancashire borders.

Each beer submitted by the breweries was blind tasted by volunteer judges.

Lancaster’s Borough Brewery took home four awards, winning first place in the Bitters category with their pale, first place in Premium category with IPA, second in the Best Bitters category with their pale and also took home the prestigious Lancashire Cup.

Here is the full list of winners and runners-up:

Bitters: first place- Borough Brewery with their pale, second place - Coniston with blue bird, third place - Stringers with their furness gold.

Mild Bitters: First place Bank Top Brewery with their Dark Mild, second place with Fuzzy Duck brewery with Mucky Duck, third place was Old School Brewery with Black Board.

Porters and Stouts: first place Barngate Good Fuse dry stout, second place Stringers with turbine porter, third place Lytham Brewery with Lytham Stout.

Premium, first place Borough Brewery with IPA, second place Lancaster Brewery with English Pale Ale, third place Barngate Brewery with Red Bull Terrier.

Best Bitters: first place Lytham Brewery with Berry Blond, second place Borough Brewery with pale, third place Prospect Brewery with cascade blonde.

Lancashire Cup: first place Borough Brewery with pale, second place Bank Top with Dark Mild, third place Lytham Brewery with Blonde.

The Lancaster Round Table would like to thank everyone involved.