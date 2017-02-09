Thousands pay visit to Lancaster hospital exhibition

More than 10,000 people have visited an exhibition which showcases a historic Lancaster hospital.

Over 10,500 people have so far visited Lancaster City Museum to see ‘Left Behind: Capturing the Moor Hospital’, a photographic exhibition by Nick Dagger Photography.

The exhibition highlights a collection of images of Lancaster’s abandoned 19th Century psychiatric hospital, the first asylum in Lancashire.

It sets the scene of what was left behind after closing its doors in 2000 and before the complex was given a new lease of life and redeveloped as luxury homes in 2013.

One of the highlights of the exhibition has been the display of the ‘Memory Cards’, which has allowed visitors to share their history with the hospital and give an insight into its historic past.

These are displayed along with the collection of historical artefacts from the Moor Hospital provided by Lancashire County Council.

“It seems to have captured the imagination of visitors, and we’ve had some touching and insightful comments left on the memory wall,” said Marcus Johnstone, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services.

The success of this exhibition has been a standout moment for local photographer, Nick Dagger.

“It’s been such an honour working alongside the museum’s fantastic staff on this project and to have the opportunity to display this exhibition in the heart of my home city.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to each and every person who took the time to visit the museum.”

The exhibition runs at Lancaster City Museum until 5pm Sunday February 19. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-5pm, entry is free.