Thora Hird plaque removed from Morecambe pub ‘temporarily’

Where has the Dame Thora Hird plaque on the front of Wetherspoon’s gone?

Don’t worry, the tribute to Morecambe’s favourite daughter was only removed temporarily.

Residents took to social media concerned that the Thora plaque may have been stolen after they saw it was missing from its usual spot outside the Eric Bartholomew pub in the town centre.

But a JD Wetherspoon spokesman said rendering work meant the plaque had to be taken down. It was due to be returned this week.

The plaque was unveiled by David Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, in September 2013.

Born in Morecambe in 1911, Dame Thora, who died in 2003, starred in TV sitcoms Last of the Summer Wine and In Loving Memory.