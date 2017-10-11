The Chase quiz master ‘The Beast’ parties in Lancaster

Mark Labbett aka ‘The Beast’ best known for being a quiz personality on ITV’s The Chase partied in Lancaster on Monday night.

The TV star was enjoying the city night life at a popular dance club.

Mark Labbett aka The Beast poses with fans at Dalton Rooms in Lancaster. Picture by The Lancaster Photographer.

The Dalton Rooms club welcomed Mark for their student event, Lollipop Mondays.

“I had noticed Mark was doing club appearances and being a fan of the show I thought Mark would be perfect for one of our student nights,” said Paul Roberts, managing director of Dalton Rooms, based in Dalton Square.

“He’s a great character and I had a good gut feeling that he would go down very well in our venue.

“I would say he was a massive success, to be honest we had a better response for him than any of the Love Island personal appearances.

“They went crazy for him.”

The Chase is broadcasted on ITV and is hosted by Bradley Walsh.

Contestants play against a professional quizzer, known as the “chaser”, who attempts to prevent them from winning a cash prize.