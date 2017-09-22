Tennis: Tomas enjoys terrific end to summer season with county doubles success

Lancaster’s junior tennis player Tomáš Grime ended his summer season with a prestigious win in the 12U Doubles at this year’s Lancashire County Championships.

The win caps a successful summer of tennis for Tomáš, prior to him starting at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, in which he competed in 12U, 14U & 16U age categories in county and regional tournaments and also him winning the 12U Aegon County competition with Heversham in Cumbria.

Tomáš, aged 11, who trains under Cumbria County coach Jon Griffin at Heversham, competed in the 12U Doubles with his partner Will Jepson, who trains at the Ribble Valley Tennis Centre in Clitheroe.

The final proved to be very intensive, lasting two hours with the majority of games going to multiple deuces, which tested their skills, talent, fitness and endurance.

Tomáš and Will fought to the end to secure the Lancashire County 12U Doubles title, 7-5, 6-3.

The Lancashire County Championships, which run alongside all other county championships nationwide, always prove to be very challenging with high quality players from Bolton, Manchester, Liverpool and Wigan specialised tennis centres. The championships are held at the Bolton Arena in Horwich, and run for over a week, with competitions in over 30 categories in age groups ranging from 8U up to 70+.