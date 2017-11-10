Tennis: Terrific Tomas turns on style to win Mold tournament

Lancaster junior tennis player Tomáš Grime came out on top at the Mold North Wales County Tour U14 boys singles tournament.

The 11-year-old played three matches and although winning comfortably in his quarter-final and in the semi-final, his skill, technique and determination was tested in the final.

His opponent put pressure on him in the first set which went to a tie break, with Tomáš ultimately coming out on top with the final score being 5-4 (7-3), 4-0.

This success has followed on from a recent invitation for Tomáš to join the Lancashire County U12 Boys squad, where he is training with other top players in the county.