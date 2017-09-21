Tennis: Sophie wins Under 14s tournament

Junior tennis was firmly back on the timetable at Bowerham Tennis Club last week, as players from the local area took part in an Under 14s tournament.

Some impressive tennis was on display, and all matches were played in good spirit.

The winner of the tournament was Sophie Parkinson, and the runner up was Jon Eastham, both from Lancaster Tennis Club.

Next year’s event is already being planned, and will be open to players from clubs with teams in the Lancaster and Morecambe Tennis League and beyond.