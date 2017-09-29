Tennis: Lancaster pair claim county doubles title in Bolton

Eden Parkinson and Nick Higham, both of Lancaster Tennis Club, recently competed in and won the Lancashire Tennis Over 45’s Doubles Championships at the Indoor Bolton Arena.

Club coach Parkinson and Higham have played together since their early teens and have played for Lancaster for many years.

They came through three tight matches and then won the final in a championship tiebreak 10-3, winning 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.

They were on court for over two hours and were not expected to win the tournament, as there were many former county champions taking part in the competition.

A club representative said in a statement: “These two players have put Lancaster Tennis Club on the map.

“This combined with our extensive junior programme, demonstrates the standard of play and growth that is occurring at our club at the moment.”

The tournament took place over 11 days and saw more than 570 players competing in 50 different events.