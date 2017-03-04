Tennis club coach and seven players make trip to Spain for training camp

Head coach at Lancaster Tennis Club, Eden Parkinson, has just returned from a week long training camp in Valencia, Spain over the February half term holidays, along with seven of the club’s most promising junior players.

The aim of the week was to improve player performance and gain an insight into the successful Spanish coaching methodology, which has produced so many great players over the past 20 years.

Those who took part were Matthew Cross, Reuben Orr and Dan Main from Ripley St Thomas; Joe Hester from Central Lancaster High School and Peter Nickson and Elliot Gardner from Carnforth High School.

Javier Santamaria, who has been studying at Our Lady’s Catholic College, was the key contact.

The players trained at Club de tenis y pádel en Valencia Tennis 92, Tennis Academy, with experienced head coach Jorge Aznar.