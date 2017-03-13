‘Teletubby Hill’ gets some TLC

Work to prepare Morecambe’s newest play area for the busy spring and summer period is under way.

Tens of thousands of children have used the play area near the Eric Morecambe Statue - affectionately known as ‘Teletubby Hill’ – since it was installed in 2016. Now, in preparation for the expected busy Easter period, the park will get some TLC. The work is expected to take around a week and will see new surfacing being laid to ensure the play area is in tip-top shape.

New benches will also be installed near the play area and statue, designed by local artists Kate Drummond and John Kingston.

Lancaster City Council will also begin installing new information signs later this week. Designed to help visitors to the town find their way, they will be on Marine Road Central, Central Drive and Pedder Street.