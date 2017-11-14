Teenager attacked with headlock in Morecambe

A teenage boy was attacked in the street by a man who clamped him in a headlock.

The incident happened on Low Lane in Torrisholme at around 6.25am on Monday.

The 16-year-old boy was followed for half a mile before he was attacked. When a nearby resident heard the shouting and came out, the attacker walked away saying it had been a joke.

Police are looking for the man who was described as in his 30s or 40s, of slim to medium build, with stubble, light brown hair and wearing shorts and shoes.

If anyone has any information to help with enquiries please call 101 or the confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555111.