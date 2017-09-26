Teams compete in challenging obstacle course to help children’s charity Unique Kidz

Children’s charity Unique Kidz and Co had a record number of representatives at this year’s Born Survivor and raised more than £6,000 as a result.

The charity had a record 59 people representing it at Lowther Castle for the 10km military-inspired obstacle course.

Jane Halpin, co-founder of Unique Kidz and Co, said: “The money raised from the event will go into buying something the children need.

“We always put the children first when it comes to donations, the money will go towards something that will improve their time with us.

“It’s vital we invest into something like toys, a trip out or maybe getting a theatre group in to perform for the children.”

Lancaster-based Digital Marketing agency, SQ Digital, had a team of 12 participating at Born Survivor that raised in excess of £3,500 for Unique Kidz and Co.

The charity also raised £1,149 through their annual Born Survivor bag drop at this year’s event.

Co-founder Denise Armer said: “We’re thrilled with the turnout for our charity this year; we’d like to thank everyone who was involved with raising money for Unique Kidz and Co. The bag drop was really successful again this year, it’s grown year on year and we’re already excited to see what next year’s event brings.”

Unique Kidz and Co will be holding a charity ball in Levens on October 7.