Team’s walk to back Alzheimer’s

The family and care workers of a woman with advanced dementia are embarking on a ‘memory walk’ to raise vital funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Lynne Edge, whose mother Joyce Pearson is a resident at Hillcroft Nursing Home in Slyne, wanted to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society and thought the Memory Walk, which takes place in Blackpool on October 8, would be the perfect event to take part in.

Joining her on the four-and-a-half-mile walk will be Joyce’s sister Valerie Goulding and Hillcroft team members Tom Mallinson, Emily Berrimen, Amanda Mayor, Connor McDermott and Gosia Malgorzata.

Joyce was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease five years ago and is visited most days by Lynne and Valerie. Known as “JP”, Joyce is known as being “quite the character” at Hillcroft.

Wearing Alzheimer’s Society T-shirts with “Team JP” on the back, the group aim to raise as much money as possible in the hope that there will one day be a cure for dementia.

Valerie said: “Alzheimer’s is a crippling disease which doesn’t just affect the person who suffers with it. The impact it has on the family is devastating as you have to watch the person you love fade away.

“Before Alzheimer’s Joyce was a very family orientated woman, who loved music and theatre. She was a keen line dancer and loved getting her hair done and going for long walks.

“Now she doesn’t remember her past and struggles to recognise us. We will lose her one day to this terrible disease but by doing this walk we are hoping that one day there will be a world without dementia.”

With many of Hillcroft’s residents suffering from dementia, this is a cause they are keen to support.

Sara Martin, Matron at the Slyne home, said: “Joyce is a lovely lady and it’s a pleasure having her here. Unfortunately, many of our residents have dementia so by supporting charities, like Alzheimer’s Society, we hope that one day a cure will be found.”

If you would like to support Team JP then donations can either be dropped off at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Throstle Grove, Slyne or at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mw17valeriegoulding