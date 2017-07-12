Team Lancaster and Heysham win six medals at SPAR Games

Pupils from schools across Lancaster and Heysham are celebrating after storming to success at the largest youth sporting event in the county, scooping six medals.

More than 2,000 pupils from 15 districts met at Blackpool’s Stanley Park to compete in the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals, in a bid to be crowned county champions in a range of sports.

Action from the touch rugby between Heysham and Hyndburn.

Following months of qualifying competitions to earn their places in the finals, pupils didn’t let the rain dampen their spirits as they battled it out in 16 events including athletics, cricket, gymnastics, tee ball and mini tennis.

Team Lancaster and Heysham racked up an impressive medal tally, bringing home six medals in total, including four gold and two bronze.

The districts were helped to success thanks to youngsters from Lancaster Royal Grammar School, who wowed judges, scoring gold in both the handball and the boys’ athletics event.

Elsewhere, Central Lancaster High School added to Lancaster’s medal tally after scooping gold in PAN football, while St Peter’s Church of England Primary School took gold in orienteering.

Action of Skerton St Luke's CE Prumary School in cricket v Brindle Gregson Lane Primary.

The success did not stop there for teams Lancaster and Heysham, with Bolton-le-Sands Church of England Primary School snatching third place in cricket, while Dallas Road Community Primary School brought home bronze in primary orienteering.

The title of overall county champions was bestowed upon team Chorley, which scooped a total of six medals, including four gold.

Proceedings were kicked off with an opening ceremony which saw pupils marching in the district parade, before Cllr Ian Coleman, the Mayor of Blackpool, delivered an inspiring speech.

The Lancashire Lion, the SPAR Lancashire School Games mascot, was on hand to motivate and encourage the children, while school games makers from Ormskirk High School helped coordinate the event.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School celebrates a gold win in boys' super 8 athletics.

Rock FM DJ Fiona Sadler compered, as pupils from Parklands High School entertained the crowds with an energetic dance performance before the competitions began.

Now in its eleventh year, the SPAR Lancashire School Games is implemented by the county’s school games organisers and sponsored by James Hall & Company Ltd, SPAR distributors for the North of England.