Taylor too good for Chisnall

Six-time champion Phil Taylor began his final season in the Betway Premier League in Newcastle with a 7-3 defeat of Dave Chisnall, who never recovered from seeing a slow start punished as the 56-year-old moved 4-1 up.

Chisnall’s first leg had been an 11-darter, and he then took out 160 and 134 to hit back to 5-3, but Taylor followed an earlier 121 bull finish with a 118 checkout before sealing victory by taking out 75.

“It was a bit scrappy but it’s good to get the win and the two points on the board,” said Taylor.

“We both his some great finishes, the 121 was lovely and the 118 was great too.

“It’s massive for me because every point will be crucial this year.

It’s my last Premier League and I’m determined to enjoy it.”