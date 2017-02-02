Table Tennis: Youthful Morecambe B beaten by experienced Bulldogs

An experienced Trimpell Bulldogs team saw off the youthful Morecambe B side in the latest round of fixtures in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League.

Morecambe B put in a creditable performance, notably a defeat in three ends of Ray Carr by Toby Ellis in the first game of the evening.

However, the Morecambe side of Ellis, Mathew Westworth and Bradley Wilkinson were beaten 23-14 on the night, Alan Holt claimed man of the match by taking all nine points for the Bulldogs. Garstang Bandits managed to steal a surprise eight points from leaders Trimpell Raptors in a top versus bottom encounter.

Bandits’ Adam Soar beat both Carl Stebbing and Dave Gott in three, Dave Smith, for Raptors, beat the formidable Soar in five ends and came away with all nine points with Bandits eventually going down 24-8.

Trimpell City were given an unexpected bonus against an understrength Garstang Annihilators side in the closest match of the week.

The City side were up 17-16 going into the doubles but went down 3-1 and were narrowly defeated 19-18.

University B were visited by St Luke’s A with Kyle Osbourne taking a useful six points but it wasn’t enough to prevent a comfortable victory for St Luke’s, winning 24-14.

St Luke’s B hosted University A but in a closely fought match the Uni A team edged it 22-18.

*Toby Ellis has been selected to play for the England u/11 team in the forthcoming Six Nations Championships.

Toby is a regular member of the Morecambe B Senior League team.

He is also a member of the Morecambe A junior team at the top of the North West Junior League Division One, with Matthew Westworth and Ethan Walling.

Riding high at the top of the NW Division Two are the Morecambe B junior team team with Thomas Barrett, Adam and Joe Dennison following a successful day in the third round of league matches.