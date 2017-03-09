Table Tennis: University give Raptors reality check

Week 22 of the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis season saw Trimpell Raptors get a reality check away at University A, losing 30-6.

Daniel Clarke, Marco Tang and Xiao Collins all took nine points each for University.

League leaders Trimpell Bulldogs remain top despite losing at home 20-17 against a resurgent Morecambe A.

Nathan Beamer was Morecambe A’s main player with eight points, closely followed by Adam Ordonez with six points and Aidan Branch with three.

With the match all square going into the doubles Branch and Beamer brushed aside the seasoned doubles duo of Ray Carr and Phil Goymer in three to take the match.

St Luke’s B had no such difficulty against University B, winning 23-14.

St Luke’s player Paul Hines took nine points followed by Graeme Wheelhouse with seven and Ken Lea stepping up to take four.

In a bottom of the table clash, Trimpell City and beat Garstang Bandits 23-10.

Graeme Moorby was City’s best player with eight points while Tom Mellors and Danny Welbourne both took six.

Player of the match was Owen Pye, taking all nine points for the Garstang side.

Morecambe B lost 25-14 at home to St Luke’s A, Chris Knowles gaining nine points, Matthew Price seven and John Howarth with six.