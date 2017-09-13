Table Tennis: Terrific Toby and brilliant Bethany make it family double

A strong squad of local table tennis juniors took part in the Lancashire County Trials at the weekend, where they were competing for places in the county teams.

Adam and Joe Dennison, Thomas Barrett, Matthew Westworth, Toby and Bethany Ellis were representing Morecambe on the day.

England International Toby Ellis came top, to claim county number one status, with Matthew Westworth in third place.

Toby has since been offered a place in the local Premier Division champions team, Trimpell Raptors. Sister Bethany completed a family double by finishing in third place to make the county girls team.

Entries for the senior league are required before the season starts on September 19, for more information call 01524 34632.