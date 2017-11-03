Table Tennis: Stebbing and Ellis help Raptors keep Bulldogs on leash in Trimpell tussle

This season’s clash of the Trimpell Titans saw Bulldogs welcome Raptors in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League.

Bulldogs got off to a great start with Phil Goymer narrowly beating Dave Gott 12-10 in the fifth.

Raptors had good wins from Paul Stebbing and Toby Ellis against Ray Carr and Aiden Branch, and although Goymer lost out narrowly in five against Toby Ellis, Bulldogs couldn’t muster enough on the night, losing out to Raptors by an emphatic 29-8.

Man of the Match awards went to Stebbing and Ellis, both with nine points for the visitors with Goymer the pick of the home side with six.

In the closest match of the season so far, Garstang Annihilators welcomed St Luke’s A.

Matthew Westworth proved to be a worthy man of the match, taking all nine points for Garstang following a close game against Chris Knowles, with Westworth winning in five.

In a reversal of fortune from the previous week, the home side were ahead 18-17 going into the doubles.

Knowles and John Howarth managed to win in four against in-form doubles pairing Westworth and Clark taking St Luke’s A to a 20-19 victory.

St Luke’s B welcomed early season strugglers St Luke’s C on Tuesday with Paul Hines, Martin Wakelin and Tony March all taking nine points each against a C team of Ray Gaskill, Mike Gregory and Ken Lea, with the B team winning 30-3.