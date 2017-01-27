Table Tennis: St Lukes B cause major upset by shocking A team

In what could arguably be the strangest result of the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League season, St Lukes B beat their A team 25-12, with Graeme Wheelhouse and Tony March both taking the maximum nine points.

In a second versus third place clash, Trimpell Bulldogs showed their resolve to come out on top against an understrength Garstang Annihilators side 21-16.

Player of the match was Anihilators’ Graham Coupe taking all nine points with fellow team mates Clark and Southward taking four points and one point respectively.

In return Bulldogs players Alan Holt and Ray Carr both took seven points with Danny Welbourne taking four.

The doubles match concluded the evening with Bulldogs winning narrowly in five.

Trimpell Raptors continued their winning run with a 27-8 win over University B who included the impressive Matt George in their team.

George proved too hot to handle for the Raptors duo of Gott and Smith but then failed to make any impact against number one player Paul Stebbing, who took all nine points for the league leaders.

In the Junior League, the second round matches took place in the week.

The division leaders are now Matthew Westworth (Division One), Adam Dennison (Division Two), Bethany Ellis (Division Three), Ruby Tague (Division Four), Dillon Jackson (Division Five), Joey Richardson (Division Six), Max Hustwick (Division Seven), Phoebe van Frank (Division Eight), Dillon Waring (Division Nine).