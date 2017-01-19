Table Tennis: School teams qualify for national finals in Blackburn

Two schools starred at the latest stage of the English Schools’ Table Tennis Association’s National Team Championships.

Great Wood Primary School sent a boys and girls team in the Under 11 tournament with nine pupils taking part in Blackburn.

The LGGS team of Megan Dillon, Alice Dillon, Isobel Jones, Eve Clement, Aakanksha Tripathi and Genevieve Holchaks.

Also in action on Sunday were Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School, the reigning Under 16 champions, with both schools hoping to move within one stage of the national finals.

Great Wood’s teams had qualified as Lancashire County champions in November and impressed on the day.

The girls team, Bethany Ellis, Olivia Walling, Izabel Oldrieve and Tilly Brown, faced a straight final against the champions of Cheshire and were comprehensive winners with each girl winning their two matches 3-0 as Great Wood ran out 8-0 winners overall.

The boys team of Toby Ellis, Adam Dennison, Dylan Wareing, Joe Dennison and Jack Edwards also faced the champions of Cheshire and came through comfortable 7-1 winners.

A final against the champions of Merseyside, and an 8-0 victory, followed, on a great day for the Beaufort Road school.

LGGS played really well beating home school St Bede’s High School from Blackburn 7-1 and Manchester’s Fairfield High School by the same school.

All move onto the regional finals which are again in Blackburn in March.