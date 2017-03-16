Table Tennis: Narrow win for leaders Bulldogs

Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League leaders Trimpell Bulldogs narrowly won at home against Lancaster University A in the latest round of games.

Xiao Collins was player of the match, taking nine points, leaving league leaders Bulldogs 15-16 down with only the doubles remaining.

A 3-1 win for Bulldogs duo Ray Carr and Phil Goymer taking the understrength Bulldogs side to an 18-17 victory.

Third place Trimpell Raptors overcame second in the table Garstang Annihilators 24-17 to keep their title ambitions alive.

Trimpell’s Paul Stebbing and Dave Gott were both back to winning ways, taking a maximum nine points each.

Morecambe A welcomed Trimpell City with Morecambe’s Aidan Branch continuing his recent fine form by taking nine points in an evening that saw Hudson Nuttall welcomed back to the young Morecambe side.

Morecambe A went on to win 20 -18 with Adam Ordonez taking seven points.

In their second match in as many days University A player Xiao Collins showed his class by taking all nine points away against St Luke’s A.

The second consecutive clean sweep for Collins wasn’t enough though to prevent St Luke’s winning 20 -14.

St Luke’s player John Howarth had seven points, Martin Wakelin taking six and Matthew Price four.

*Toby Ellis, a pupil at Great Wood Primary School and member of the winning boys’ team, has been selected to represent England at the British Schools Primary International, which is being hosted this year by Wales.

This is being held at Sport Wales National Centre and England will be competing against teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Toby was selected for the team as he is ranked in the top four primary boys in England.