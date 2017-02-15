Table Tennis: Morecambe B’s hopes of avoiding relegation given boost

Morecambe B claimed a vital victory in their fight to avoid relegation over Trimpell City in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League last week.

Trimpell made a good start with Toby Ellis and Matthew Westworth beating Tom Mellors and Danny Welbourne easily in three, and both ultimately taking nine points each.

Moorby stemmed the flow of points briefly for City, winning 12-10 in the fifth against Bradley Wilkinson, but City’s resistance quickly faded with Morecambe B winning 26-13.

Lancaster University B hosted Garstang Annihilators with Cloe Maul, Matthew Chung and Jamie Logan no match for Annihilators’ Tommy Kennedy, Francesca Currie and Tom Clark.

All three gained maximum nine points each, winning 30-5 on the night and taking the normally travel reluctant side into title contention.

Eleventh place Garstang Bandits hosted University A, with the struggling Bandits side losing out 28-6.

University players Wilson Lai and Mark Ng took nine points and Katalin Kabai seven.

Adam Cooper put up most resistance for Bandits, taking three points. Morecambe A team were at home against fourth place St Luke’s A with the visitors winning 22-16.

Chris Knowles was player of the match, taking nine points for the away side with Graeme Wheelhouse taking six and Matthew Price four.

The Morecambe side responded with Adam Ordonez taking seven points, Aiden Branch five and Nathan Beamer three.

Trimpell Bulldogs visited St Luke’s B with second placed Bulldogs winning 22-18.

Martin Wakelin and Paul Hines took seven points each but Bulldogs players Phil Goymer and Ray Carr proved too strong, taking nine and eight points respectively.