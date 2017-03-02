Table Tennis: League leaders Bulldogs too good for Bandits

As the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League moves into the closing stages, leaders Trimpell Bulldogs visited bottom of the table Garstang Bandits.

Bulldogs players Phil Goymer, Ray Carr and Graeme Moorby all comfortably took nine points each in a 30-3 victory.

The win consolidates Bulldogs’ lead at the top with four games to go with Bandits going further adrift at the foot of the table.

Garstang Annihilators had an away encounter at Morecambe A with Annihilators players Tommy Kennedy and Tom Clark both taking nine points with Mike Armishaw eight against an under-strength Morecambe side.

Annihilators went on to win 29 points to six, staying within touching distance of Bulldogs at the top.

University B welcomed Trimpell City with Geeza Bilton back from winter break, only to see City beaten with University players Emily Godfrey, Jamie Logan and Elvis Yik Hin Yu all collecting maximum points winning 30 points to 10.

Danny Welbourne was maximum value for City losing all his games in five ends, the closest against Emily Godfrey with Welbourne beaten 12-10 in the final end.

St Lukes B consolidated their mid-table position with a home match against Morecambe B, winning 27 points to 16.

Paul Hines was good value for his number one position, winning nine points with Graeme Wheelhouse with eight and Martin Wakelin with seven.

Matthew Westworth was Morecambe B’s player of the evening with seven points, narrowly losing out 14-12 in the fifth end against Paul Hines in the game of the evening.