Table Tennis: Great Wood finish as runners up at national championships

The Great Wood boys finished as runners-up at the ESTTA Butterfly National Team Championships in the U11 event.

Their first match was against Barnes School from London, drawing 4-4, although Great Wood won on set count back.

That meant that they faced a second London school, Ashburnham from Chelsea – the boys found their form in this game and convincingly won 6-2 with some magnificent individual performances.

Their final match was against St Peter’s of Nottinghamshire, with Great Wood needing to win to become national champions, while the Nottinghamshire school only required a draw.

All the matches were incredibly tense and after six games the score was 3-3 with two to play.

The match eventually finished 4-4, guaranteeing Great Wood a hugely commendable second place in the country.