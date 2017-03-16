Table Tennis: Great Wood boys reach national finals while girls just miss out

The Great Wood U11 Boys team have qualified for the English Schools Table Tennis Association national finals.

This is the first time that the boys have reached this stage having battled through county, zone and regional finals to get there.

At the regional finals, the team convincingly won their first two matches 8-0 against the champions of Yorkshire and Leicestershire.

This set up a final against the champions of Humberside with the Great Wood boys winning 6-2 to reach the last four in England and the finals.

The Great Wood girls team also qualified for the regional finals and travelled to Blackburn as current defending national champions.

They won their first two matches and in the final game, a draw would have been enough to secure a fifth straight appearance at the nationals.

However, they narrowly lost out 5-3, coming agonisingly close in the final match.