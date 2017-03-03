Table Tennis: Fantastic Finn is first female to win award

The Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League’s annual tournament took place last weekend at Morecambe Community High School.

The tournament is the most prestigious within the local table tennis calendar and this year the blue riband event for the Premier Division singles champion was won by Nicole Finn, representing Lancaster University.

This is the first time ever the award has been won by a female competitor and the achievement was not unrecognised by the spectators at the well-attended competition.