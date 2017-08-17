Table Tennis: Alice selected to play in School Games finals

Alice Dillon from Morecambe has been selected to be part of the table tennis squad at the 2017 School Games National Finals.

The School Games are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes and will take place at Loughborough University from August 31 to September 3.

Alice, 15, who is a student at Lancaster Girls Grammar School and a member of the Garstang Table Tennis Club, will compete for the England North West squad.

She already has an impressive record of success – she is currently ranked 12th cadet and 23rd junior in the Girls England Table Tennis rankings.

Around 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the School Games, seven of which include disability disciplines.

The four-day event is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

Alice will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the School Games before going on to senior international success.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and GB sprinter Adam Gemili.

At the event Alice will live in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, take part in an opening ceremony and perform in front of big crowds.

“Watching the London Olympics was really inspiring as it was great to see the British team so dedicated to doing well in front of a home crowd,” said Alice.

“I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere at the School Games.”

Ali Oliver, Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Sport Trust, said: “The School Games National Finals provide a great opportunity for talented young athletes like Alice .

“Competitors get a real taste of what it’s like to be part of a world-class sporting event at the amazing sporting venues of Loughborough University, and the event is a great way to see our future sporting champions in action today.”