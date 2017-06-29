Swimming: Sophie and Christine break records in Aberdeen

Two of Carnforth Otters’ swimmers, Sophie Casson and Christine Johnson, travelled up to Aberdeen to compete in the British Masters and Senior Age Group National Championships, and came back home with a world record and two European records.

Getting the weekend off to a flying start on Friday evening, Sophie’s phenomenal time of 17.20.55 in the 1500m freestyle set a new world record in the 30-34 years age group.

Sophie Casson.

Setting the pace in the 400m freestyle, another European record toppled as Sophie finished in 4.23.39.

A blistering time of 2.18.76 in the 200m backstroke set her third European record of the weekend.

Christine was also in fine form, in the 40-44 year age group she finished in the top four in all events, won silver in the 100m butterfly (1.14.32) and bronze in the 800m freestyle (10.24.86).