Swimming: Otters’ youngsters take on best in region

Two of Carnforth Otters’ younger swimmers, George Cookson (13) and Mckenzie Ronson-Horrocks (11), competed in the North West Summer Regional Championships, racing against the fastest under 14 boys in the region.

George returned to the regionals with focus and a positive attitude, he competed in three events – 400m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and achieved a personal best in the 200m backstroke.

George left the weekend smiling, and is committed to his training and determined to stay focused with a view to attending the regionals again in the near future.

This was Mckenzie’s first opportunity to attend the regionals and he had achieved six qualifying times.

He competed in three events; 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

Although Mckenzie did not gain a personal best, he was pleased that he had managed to qualify this year and aims to return to the NW regionals next year.