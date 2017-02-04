Successful season for sprint racer Larton

Sprint racer Andy Larton has enjoyed another successful season in two championships.

The Morecambe driver and his Peugeot 106 won the Longton and District Motor Club Northern Speed Championship and came home second in the Liverpool Motor Club Speed Championship.

The latter saw Larton miss out to winner Nigel Fox by just 0.03 of a point.

This season’s events have taken place at Aintree, Ty Croes on Anglesey, Blyton in Lincolnshire, Wigan’s Three Sisters and local event the Barbon Hillclimb at Kirkby Lonsdale.

Larton picked up class wins in nine of the 10 rounds, a second in Blyton denying him a clean sweep.