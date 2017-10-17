Success for Morecambe steampunk festival

Hundreds visited the resort at the weekend to take part in the annual steampunk festival.

Organisers, The League Of Splendid, hosted three days of events across the town to celebrate steampunk as a genre of Victorian science fiction.

A Splendid Day Out visitors were treated to live music, an artisan market and a cocktail afternoon.

Ian Roberts, one of the organisers, said: "Octobers A Splendid Day Out is our more laid back and obviously "smaller but perfectly formed"of the two festivals but we were really pleased with the turnout.

"This year we added the Station Hotel to our support partner group, which is under new management and who manager Keeley Row and her friendly staff went out of their way to keep festival goers well supplied with drinks.

"The Midland Hotel were again an integral part of the festival, hosting some of our trade stalls and a cocktail afternoon with a jazz quartet.

"What has been really touching is after Morecambe Towns Council's refusal to fund our festival in June, the steampunk community nationally have been contributing to our crowdfund page, we were also touched that locals have been generously donating as well, all determined that ASDO will continue as one of the prime festivals in the district."

Organisers are already planning the acts for next year's festival in June.

If you would like to contribute to the festival please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/asplendiddayout.