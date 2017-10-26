Student cuts hair for charity

A Lancaster and Morecambe College student braved the shave for charity.

Millie Welbourne had her long locks cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes real hair wigs, free of charge, for children who have lost their own hair due to illness.

Millie Welbourne before her haircut.

Millie’s mum Tracie, a hairdressing tutor at the college, used her expertise to help.

“If you are thinking of having a drastic haircut, it takes virtually no effort and you are making a huge difference to a young persons’ life,” said Mille.