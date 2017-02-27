Stockport 2nds 10-12 Vale of Lune 2nds

Only one of Vale of Lune’s senior sides were in action at the weekend with the second team winning an important fixture at Bramhall to haul them clear of the relegation zone.

In the first half Stockport had the wind and slope in their favour and compressed the Vale deep in their own half as the visitors struggled initially in the sets but a rearrangement of the front row quickly solved the problem.

After absorbed the initial thrust from the home side the Vale, courtesy of their forwards, mauled their way out of the danger zone but by trying to add width to their game, only caused problems when the ball was dropped and they were sent scurrying back towards their own twenty two in double quick time.

Eventually Stockport’s pressure told and in the 20th minute their number nine darted over for a converted try.

Vale prop Matt Dennis came on as a replacement in the 24th minute but he only sampled a minute of the action before being shown a yellow card for back chatting.

In the 34th minute the Vale forced Stockport to concede a penalty, the ball was despatched into touch and from the line out the forwards rampaged towards the goal line with a series of close passing rumbles which ended with prop Taylor Matthew smuggling his way over for a try converted by Chris Ramwell.

In the thirty eighth minute hooker Richard Hodgson was the next player to acquaint himself with the naughty step and from the resultant penalty Stockport closed the first half with a three point lead.

A well directed punt from Chris Ramwell helped to set up Vale’s second try in the 64th minute – the ball was swiftly transferred cross field to winger Maxine Chevot, his electrifying burst ended with a try behind the posts but Chris Ramwell’s conversion was missed.

The closing minutes stretched the nerves but the Vale remained composed ansd held on to secure the victory.