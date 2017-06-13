Stelling effort from TV man

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling met Morecambe FC mascot Christie the Cat when he visited the ground as part of a walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK.

On June 11, the 2017 challenge saw the 62-year-old leave Fleetwood, en route to Morecambe FC.

Local football historian Terry Ainsworth (right) with Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling during his visit to Morecambe FC as part of his March for Men to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. Terry presented Jeff with a cheque for �120 from Jim Bentley, Shrimps manager, made up of contributions from Jim, a Chelsea fan and other Morecambe supporters.

The weather brightened up for him for the coastal stretch which included a ferry across the River Lune at Fleetwood.

Stelling was joined on the day by many local people affected by prostate cancer. These included Lancaster pensioner John Marshall who has himself had prostate cancer and was met by his children and grandchildren at Golden Ball pub Pilling.

Jeff Stelling said: “I’m grateful to the people of Fleetwood, Morecambe and Lancaster who came out to support me at the start of my March for Men as we raise vital awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“Prostate Cancer kills one man every hour in the UK, and I just decided I couldn’t sit on my backside and do nothing about it. I can put one foot in front of the next and hopefully raise awareness and raise funds to help men beat this diabolical disease.

“This year’s route gives us an opportunity to go to parts of the country that we’ve not been to before and to spread the word to people who maybe didn’t hear that message as loudly last time round. So we are heading north relentlessly and ending in St James’ Park, Newcastle one of the great football grounds, where I know we will get a fantastic welcome from all Geordies.”

John Marshall from Lancaster was inspired to join #JeffsMarch for Prostate Cancer UK after beating the disease himself a few years ago.He said: “Ignoring prostate cancer won’t beat it, so I joined the fight by signing up to Jeff’s Men United March.

“I decided to sign up because I’m one of the lucky ones and I have a chance to help others. Men stick their heads in the sand when it comes to health and we all need that encouragement to talk to the men we know and tell them to go to the doctors if they think they’re ill.Fortunately, I had support from my family but many people don’t have that,” he said.

James Beeby, director of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re delighted that John has decided to join the fight against prostate cancer and march to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“Ignoring prostate cancer will not beat it, and the money raised by our fantastic marchers will fund ground-breaking research to help fight the disease. One man every hour dies from prostate cancer; it’s the most common cancer in men. But we want to make prostate cancer a disease that the next generation of men do not fear. We thank John and all the walkers for joining the fight.”

To support Jeff, and find out more, visit prostatecanceruk.org/jeffsmarch.