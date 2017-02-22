Staff hunt shows it’s “business as usual” at Shrimps

Morecambe FC is on the hunt for new staff as the battle for control of the club rages on.

The club is on a recruitment drive for match day bar and food staff, and turnstile operators.

Rod Taylor, long-standing club director, said the intake showed it was “business as usual” at the Globe Arena.

This comes despite ongoing fears for the future of the Shrimps as several businessmen continue to lay claim to the ownership.

Morecambe employees have had it tough of late, after their monthly wages were twice delayed due to the ongoing cash crisis at the club.

But Mr Taylor said that while some staff had moved on from the Globe Arena, this was not unusual in the hospitality industry.

“The message is, it’s business as usual,” he said.

“The industry can be transient, so people leave from time to time.

“We’re looking to strengthen on a few fronts. Some of the posts are for match day and others are more strategic.

“We’ve got a big day on Saturday against Grimsby Town.”

Vacancies are for bar service staff, hospitality food service staff, food and beverage counter supervisor, food and beverage counter staff, and turnstile operators.

For more information see www.morecambefc.com .

Mr Taylor also spoke out after Diego Lemos, one of those laying claim to ownership of Morecambe FC, said he had a prospective buyer for the club.

Mr Lemos reportedly said this week that the “offer remains open to the board and the board are well aware of it” and claimed the directors were “holding up” the sale.

But Mr Taylor said the sale of the club was no longer the directors’ responsibility and was that of G50 Holdings Ltd, the company with the controlling stake in Morecambe FC.

He said, though, that the directors still had a “corporate responsibility” to run the club day-to-day until the crisis was resolved.

“The statement from Diego is muddying the waters, it’s a red herring,” said Mr Taylor.

He said a north east businessman, Geoff Hogg, had showed interest in buying the club but “the board is powerless, it has to go through G50”.

A dispute over the ownership of G50 pitting Lemos against Durham tax consultant Graham Burnard, who acts on behalf of former Shrimps co-chairman Abdulrahman Al-Hashemi, will return to court in late March.

Mr Taylor said the board was “grateful” to Mr Al-Hashemi and his family for helping to fund the club during its current crisis.

Mr Burnard has previously said Morecambe FC is no longer up for sale and that he and Mr Al-Hashemi would seek to “stabilise” the club in the short-term.