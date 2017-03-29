Squash: Vale firsts and seconds both beaten

It was double trouble for the Vale of Lune squash teams last week as both firsts and seconds lost to teams higher up the divisions.

Vale 1, in second place in Division Four North of the North West Counties Squash League, were defeated by the leaders, YMCA Thornton 1.

John Lambert at number one suffered his first loss of the season, taking only six points from his opponent.

Andy Haines at number two also lost 3-0 but Shaun Gorry at three claimed Vale’s only scalp, winning 3-2.

Max Castaldi and Stuart Featon stepped up from the second team but suffered 3-0 defeats.

Vale 2 lost 3-2 at home to Blackpool Cricket Club 4 in Division Five North.

Vale’s only winners on the night were John Harker and Chris Halldearn.