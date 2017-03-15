Squash: Vale close gap at top to one point

Vale 1 closed the gap at the top to one point in Division four North of the North West Counties Squash league with a 4-1 victory over Preston Grasshoppers 4.

Vale have racked up 216 points while YMCA Thornton 1 have 217 but they have a match in hand. Against Hoppers, John Lambert at one and Andy Haines at two scored straightforward wins, while Shaun Gorry recovered from going two games down to win the deciding fifth 17-15.

Dave Jewitt lost the first game, won the next two but ended up losing 3-2 while Max Castaldi won 3-1 at number five.

Vale 2 piled up 18 points in beating a Clayton Green side only able to turn out three players but they remain sixth in Division four North - 100 points behind St Annes 2.