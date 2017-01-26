Squash: Vale back into swing of things after break

After the prolonged Christmas and New Year break, Vale of Lune’s squash teams were keen to get back into action and start 2017 on a positive note.

It proved the rest had done Vale 1 no harm at all as they took on Lancon 1 at home and recorded a 4-1 victory against the team battling for the top spot in Division Four North of the North West Counties Squash League.

Vale now hold third position having clawed themselves to within just five points of Lancon 1 in the table.

Vale 2 also returned to action in fine style, racking up a 4-1 victory against the fourth team from their local rivals 3-1-5.

And last week, the team was able to record a 5-0 walk-over win after Village Blackpool 2 were unable to field a team.

Despite this bonus win, Vale 2 still hold sixth place in Division Five North of the North West Counties Squash League, 44 points behind their nearest rivals.