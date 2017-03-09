Squash: Double delight for Vale as firsts and seconds are victorious

Vale scored a rare double in the North West Counties Squash League with both teams racking up hard-fought victories.

Vale 1 won 3-2 away at the third team from local club rivals, 3-1-5, thanks to victories from Shaun Gorry, Andy Haines and John Lambert.Despite the well-earned win, Vale 1 stay rooted in second place in Division Four North, five points ahead of Lancon 1 and 20 points adrift of their closest rivals.

Vale 2 beat Southport/Birkdale 5 3-2.

Stuart Featon, John Harker and Chris Halldearn all notched up 3-1 wins although Joe Hopkinson suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Vale 2 continue to hold sixth place in Division Five North, 19 points clear of Southport/Birkdale.