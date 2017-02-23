Squash: Confidence boost for Vale’s second team

Vale 2 scored a confidence-boosting 4-1 victory over rugby club rivals Preston Grasshoppers 6 in Division Five North of the North West Counties Squash League.

It only came after a titanic struggle by Vale’s number five Chris Halldearn – he won the first two games against his younger opponent, but he was soon under pressure, losing the third by the closest of margins and then the fourth.

Veteran Halldearn regrouped and took a hard-earned victory with a 15-10 win in the deciding fifth game.

John Harker, Joe Hopkinson and Stuart Featon backed him up with convincing wins but there was a 3-1 defeat for Max Castaldi at number one.

It leaves Vale 2 still in sixth place in the division with little hope of promotion as the season draws to a close with only six matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Vale 1 consolidated second place in Division Four North with a walkover against Longridge 1.