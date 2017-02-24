Sponsored walk and fun day will raise funds for tot’s US cancer treatment

A sponsored walk along Morecambe prom this weekend aims to raise funds towards helping to send a three-year-old boy to America for vital cancer treatment.

Charlie Procter was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called hepatoblastoma (stage 4 liver cancer) last year.

Hepatoblastoma is a rare tumour which usually occurs in children under five and only about eight children are diagnosed in the UK each year.

The cancer has now spread to Charlie’s lungs, and after undergoing 19 gruelling chemotherapy treatments, the only option for the child now is to go to America for further treatment – at a cost of around £250,000.

Charlie’s parents Amber and Ben are now attempting to raise the money needed to travel to Cincinnati to get their son the treatment that the NHS doesn’t provide.

So far, they’ve raised nearly £45,000.

Charlie’s second cousin Leah Dale, who runs Sunbay Tanning Centre in Morecambe, is desperately helping to raise money towards Charlie’s treatment.

“The chemotherapy that’s available over here cannot do any more,” she said. “If they can get rid of the tumours from Charlie’s lungs, he would then be able to go on the waiting list for a new liver.”

Leah, who has six children of her own, has organised the sponsored walk and fun day on February 26.

The walk leaves Heysham village at 11.30am on Sunday and reaches Morecambe Bay Hotel on the prom for 12.30pm, where there will be entertainment, a balloon release, sales and a raffle to raise money.

The day will be boosted by family and friends travelling by coach from Accrington, where Charlie and his family live.

She is also hoping to arrange other fundraising events in the future, including a jumble sale and an event at the 3-1-5 swimming pool.

If you want to help the family, go to their Facebook page – @CharliesChapter – or donate via their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/mkwze3tg