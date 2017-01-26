Special events to mark Holocaust Memorial in Lancaster and Morecambe

Commemorative events are taking place in Lancaster and Morecambe this January to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Lancaster and Lakes Jewish Community are working with Faith in Lancaster, More Music, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster Priory Church to remember the Holocaust.

There will be a week of free events to commemorate the day on January 27 and explore this year’s theme How Can Life Go On?

On January 26, there will be a special commemoration and candle lighting at Lancaster Castle, to be attended by Lancaster MP Cat Smith and The Mayor of Lancaster.

The event will then move to the Storey for music and performances, including from young people from More Music.

This week Cat Smith signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, in doing so honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the survivors.

The events begin on Sunday January 22 at 6.30pm, when an interfaith service, featuring readings, reflections and music, is held at The Priory Church, in Lancaster.

On Thursday January 26 at 6.30pm, there will be a service held at Lancaster Castle and The Storey, where candle lighting and prayers are introduced by Catriona Stamp and Stanley Henig will say Kaddish.

This will be followed by reflections and performance in the Storey that will feature songs celebrating Human Rights.

On Friday January 27 from noon, there will be a commemoration and candle lighting throughout the day at Main Square, Lancaster University.

On Sunday January 29 at 10.45am, there will be a tree planting ceremony, celebrating the Jewish New Year at Lancaster University Memorial Woodland. Please meet at the university’s Jewish Rooms 15 minutes before. On the same day at 11.15am there will be a diversity tour starting in the Jewish Rooms at Lancaster University.