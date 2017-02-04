Smoother and safer journeys on the M6

A £550,000 Highways England project which includes resurfacing sections of the southbound M6 between Forton Services and Broughton will get under way next Monday, February 6.

The work involves resurfacing across three lanes and the hard shoulder between the services south of junction 33 at Galgate and junction 32 at Broughton Interchange with the M55 – providing safer, smoother journeys for drivers.

Highways England project manager Peter Gee said: “This is routine work to tackle wear and tear along the carriageway.

“To minimise any inconvenience to drivers the carriageway will remain open at all times during the day with two lanes running.

“During the overnight work, one or two lanes will be open apart from a couple of overnight carriageway closures when we are resurfacing.”

The project, which includes hardening the motorway verge, is due to be completed by Saturday March 4.

The resurfacing itself is taking place between Monday February 13 and Sunday February 19, requiring two full overnight closures of the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 32 and a diversion using the A6.

The two overnight closures of the southbound carriageway from junction 33 to junction 32 will take place between 10pm and 5am on both Wednesday February 15 and Thursday February 16.

On these evenings access to the southbound Forton Services will be closed at 5.30pm and no one will be able to leave the services after 8pm.

The services along the northbound carriageway will remain open throughout.

A 50 mph speed limit will be in operation throughout the work. For general enquiries call 0300 123 5000.